SBU reports searches of management of Zakarpattia regional military recruitment center

Employees of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police are conducting authorized searches of the management and employees of the Transcarpathian Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

"The measures are being carried out in strict compliance with the law within the framework of criminal proceedings on the fact of illegal deprivation of liberty of citizens of Ukraine (Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The reasons and circumstances of the searches in the special service were not reported, the details were announced later.