Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:53 29.12.2025

SBU reports searches of management of Zakarpattia regional military recruitment center

1 min read
SBU reports searches of management of Zakarpattia regional military recruitment center

Employees of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police are conducting authorized searches of the management and employees of the Transcarpathian Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

"The measures are being carried out in strict compliance with the law within the framework of criminal proceedings on the fact of illegal deprivation of liberty of citizens of Ukraine (Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The reasons and circumstances of the searches in the special service were not reported, the details were announced later.

Tags: #sbu #zakarpattia

MORE ABOUT

11:32 26.12.2025
SBU foils Russian assassination attempt in Kyiv

SBU foils Russian assassination attempt in Kyiv

10:02 26.12.2025
Former Kharkiv region SBU head detained on suspicion of attempting to seize state power

Former Kharkiv region SBU head detained on suspicion of attempting to seize state power

13:11 25.12.2025
SBU drones hit oil tanks in Temryuk, gas processing plant in Orenburg - source

SBU drones hit oil tanks in Temryuk, gas processing plant in Orenburg - source

16:17 22.12.2025
Two men get 10 years in prison for arson in Kyiv on enemy orders – SBU

Two men get 10 years in prison for arson in Kyiv on enemy orders – SBU

15:26 19.12.2025
SBU strikes third Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea - source

SBU strikes third Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea - source

13:19 18.12.2025
Long-range drones hit Russian equipment at Belbek airfield worth hundreds of millions of dollars - SBU

Long-range drones hit Russian equipment at Belbek airfield worth hundreds of millions of dollars - SBU

16:14 15.12.2025
SBU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time - SBU source

SBU drones strike Russian oil platforms in Caspian Sea for third time - SBU source

20:56 12.12.2025
SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

SBU drones again hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea – source

19:49 11.12.2025
Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytsky district occurred during patrolling by National Guardsmen, one of guardsmen dies – prosecutor's office

Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytsky district occurred during patrolling by National Guardsmen, one of guardsmen dies – prosecutor's office

10:05 11.12.2025
SBU halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea - source

SBU halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea - source

HOT NEWS

Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Trump has positive conversation with Putin about Ukraine – White House

Zelenskyy calls Lavrov's words about drone attack on Putin's residence 'another lie'

Zelenskyy: USA does not like the word 'reparation,' they are talking about 'compensation' from Russia

LATEST

Ukraine’s army number envisaged by US peace plan sufficient for country's defense capability – Syrsky

ARMA activities placed under coordination of PM – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy in talk with President of Finland: World’s key intelligence agencies must have real information

Ukroboronprom shortlists candidates for supervisory board membership

Sybiha: We call on world to condemn Russia's provocative statements aimed at undermining peace process

First critical infrastructure operators purchase EW to protect their own facilities – Ministry of Defense

Zelenskyy discusses talks in USA, Russia's attempts to disrupt diplomacy with Merz

Trump has positive conversation with Putin about Ukraine – White House

Online elections via Diia require legislative changes – 1st Dpty PM

Zelenskyy calls Lavrov's words about drone attack on Putin's residence 'another lie'

AD
AD