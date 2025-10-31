Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:38 31.10.2025

Ternopil resident detained on suspicion of involvement in explosion at Ukrposhta in Kyiv -police

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/gunpKyiv/12106

Kyiv police detained a 40-year-old resident of Ternopil suspected of involvement in the explosion at the Ukrposhta post office in Solomyansky district.

As reported, on the evening of October 30, an explosion occurred at an Ukrposhta sorting center in Solomyansky district of the capital during a parcel inspection. Five people were injured in the incident: post office employees and customs officers.

According to the capital's police, during an inspection of the crime scene, the investigative team, bomb disposal experts, and police canine units discovered the remains of a projectile. Detectives identified the sender of the package as a 40-year-old resident of Ternopil. Law enforcement officers, working with customs officials, discovered another explosive package containing deactivated ammunition at a sorting center.

"Kyiv police, in cooperation with Ternopil police, detained a 40-year-old man at his residence under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. During a search of his apartment, another ten rounds of ammunition were seized," the message reads.

Preliminary investigations have established that the man made souvenirs from ammunition, engraved them, and mailed them.

Kyiv police investigators have opened a criminal investigation under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives. The penalty for this offense is imprisonment for up to seven years.

Tags: #kyiv #ukrposhta #police

