Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:12 27.09.2025

Drone detected flying twice at different altitudes over Zakarpattia on Sept 26

1 min read

In Zakarpattia region, a drone was recorded flying twice at different altitudes on Friday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

“In the morning of September 26, 2025, radar equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the airspace of Ukraine over the territory of Zakarpattia region twice recorded the flying of an aerial object of the drone type at different altitudes,” the General Staff said.

The specified object violated the state border of Ukraine from the Hungarian side twice.

“In order to eliminate the potential threat, the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted airspace patrols over Uzhhorod district with a crew of a Chaklun-KM type UAV of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the General Staff said.

To illustrate the facts of the violation of the state border, the General Staff published several visual examples of the capture of the drone in question.

Tags: #drone #fly #zakarpattia

MORE ABOUT

17:08 27.09.2025
SBU drones stop oil pumping station's operation in Russia's Chuvashia – source

SBU drones stop oil pumping station's operation in Russia's Chuvashia – source

16:20 27.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Hungarian drone detected in Ukrainian airspace

Zelenskyy: Hungarian drone detected in Ukrainian airspace

16:13 26.09.2025
Hungary joins European countries in 'Drone Wall ' project meeting - media

Hungary joins European countries in 'Drone Wall ' project meeting - media

15:19 26.09.2025
Romania seeks Ukraine drone production partnership through SAFE framework

Romania seeks Ukraine drone production partnership through SAFE framework

12:43 18.09.2025
Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

20:59 11.09.2025
One of five victims of enemy drone attack on civilian car in Blahodativka, Kupiansk district, dies

One of five victims of enemy drone attack on civilian car in Blahodativka, Kupiansk district, dies

15:33 22.08.2025
NATO in contact with Poland regarding drone incident – ​​Rutte

NATO in contact with Poland regarding drone incident – ​​Rutte

11:22 22.08.2025
GUR sea drone kills five elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk Bay

GUR sea drone kills five elite Russian divers in Novorossiysk Bay

09:06 20.08.2025
Russia deploys new 3D-modeled drone with LTE remote control – GUR

Russia deploys new 3D-modeled drone with LTE remote control – GUR

13:50 09.08.2025
Atesh agents report destruction of Shahed UAV production plant in Russian Tatarstan

Atesh agents report destruction of Shahed UAV production plant in Russian Tatarstan

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy states about Transnistria-related risks due to changes in Moldovan parliament

If Kyiv is threatened with blackout, Kremlin should know that there will be blackout in Moscow – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine launches production of drones-interceptors, but funding remains insufficient – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: 92 Russian drones head toward Poland on Sept 10, Ukraine down them on its territory

LATEST

Delta system only tracks enemy in specific settlements, and does not confirm occupation – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy states about Transnistria-related risks due to changes in Moldovan parliament

If Kyiv is threatened with blackout, Kremlin should know that there will be blackout in Moscow – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to export weapons that are not in short supply – Zelenskyy

Ukraine launches production of drones-interceptors, but funding remains insufficient – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: 92 Russian drones head toward Poland on Sept 10, Ukraine down them on its territory

Ukraine to send advisory group to some countries on countering Russian drones – Zelenskyy

Israel's Patriot air defense system already operating in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Combat officer Pohrebysky: UK recognizes Voloshyn's activities harmful, while I face sixth year on trial for attacking him

Zaporizhia NPP without external power for third day, situation is similar to Fukushima – media

AD
AD