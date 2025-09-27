Drone detected flying twice at different altitudes over Zakarpattia on Sept 26

In Zakarpattia region, a drone was recorded flying twice at different altitudes on Friday morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

“In the morning of September 26, 2025, radar equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the airspace of Ukraine over the territory of Zakarpattia region twice recorded the flying of an aerial object of the drone type at different altitudes,” the General Staff said.

The specified object violated the state border of Ukraine from the Hungarian side twice.

“In order to eliminate the potential threat, the Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted airspace patrols over Uzhhorod district with a crew of a Chaklun-KM type UAV of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the General Staff said.

To illustrate the facts of the violation of the state border, the General Staff published several visual examples of the capture of the drone in question.