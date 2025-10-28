Drug bust in Odesa yields almost 1,000 suspicious pouches - police

Photo: https://t.me/patrolpolice_ua

In the past few days, the patrol police in Odesa have detected two, probably, dealers of substances with signs of narcotics on light electric vehicles during their roadside checks, the press service of the patrol police of Ukrainehas said.

"The other day, inspectors noticed a man on an electric scooter, who, upon seeing the patrol officers, abruptly changed the direction of movement. During a superficial check, about a hundred packages with a crystalline substance, probably narcotic, electronic scales and a phone with correspondence about the sale of drugs were found on him," the press service said on Telegram on Tuesday.

It is reported that in another case, inspectors stopped an electric moped for violating traffic rules. During a conversation with the driver, the patrol officers noticed signs of narcotics intoxication in him. During a superficial check, a package with 998 pouches of a powdery substance similar to narcotics was found in the glove compartment of the moped.

In both cases, investigative and operational teams were called to the scene to document the facts and seize the substances. It is noted that the actions of the detained persons show signs of a criminal offense under Article 307 (illegal production, manufacture, storage or sale of narcotic drugs) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.