11:06 15.12.2023

U.S. House of Reps approves defense funding bill that would tighten controls over use of military aid in Ukraine

The House of Representatives supported the NDAA for fiscal year 2024, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America Oksana Markarova reported.

"Based on the results of voting under an abbreviated procedure that requires a two-thirds vote to make a decision, the House supported the agreed text of the draft National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 (NDAA)," Markarova wrote on Facebook.

According to the text of the bill, $300 million is allocated for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative program for the 2024 fiscal year and $300 million for the 2025 fiscal year. These provisions are extended until December 31, 2026.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General, who is assigned to serve as the Inspector General of Operation Atlantic Resolve, is instructed to release non-confidential information every 90 days on the use of funds allocated for assistance to Ukraine, conduct briefings on this issue to Congress when requested, publish quarterly reports on using funds for security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and other countries affected by the large-scale invasion. However, such reports must contain information about losses, abuses and fraud in the use of funds.

In addition, it establishes a requirement for the U.S. Secretary of Defense to submit every 90 days a report on military assistance to Ukraine from allies and partners provided starting January 1, 2022. The Secretary of Defense also commits to conducting an independent assessment of the information operations conducted by the United States, Ukraine, Russia, and NATO countries leading up to and following the large-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, and providing findings and suggestions for improving U.S. information operations.

It also establishes a requirement for the U.S. National Security Council to develop a strategy regarding the Black Sea region, in particular, to develop a plan for coordinating and synchronizing security assistance to Ukraine, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Georgia.

In addition, the powers of the U.S. Secretary of Defense have been expanded to begin a joint program with Ukraine to train specialists in the treatment of limb injuries, amputations, PTS, brain injuries, etc.

As reported, the day before the bill was supported by the U.S. Senate. It is then submitted to President Joseph Biden for signature.

