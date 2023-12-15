EU leaders call for 'progress' on using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine – European Council conclusions

The European Council has called for "decisive progress" in using proceeds from immobilized Russian assets for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

"The European Council reiterates its call for decisive progress, in coordination with partners, on how extraordinary revenues held by private entities stemming directly from Russia’s immobilised assets could be directed to support Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction, consistent with applicable contractual obligations, and in accordance with EU and international law. In this context, it takes note of the recent proposals on extraordinary revenues stemming from immobilised Russian assets," according to the conclusions of the European Council meeting, released on Thursday in Brussels as part of the first day of the Council's work.

EU leaders are convinced that Russia and its leadership "must be held fully accountable for waging a war of aggression against Ukraine and for other most serious crimes under international law, as well as for the massive damage caused by its war." "The European Council encourages further efforts, including in the Core Group, to establish a tribunal for the prosecution of the crime of aggression against Ukraine that would enjoy the broadest cross-regional support and legitimacy, and a future compensation mechanism; it reiterates its support for the Council of Europe's Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine, as a first tangible step in this direction," the officials said in the document.

In addition, the European Council also called on all states to "sign and ratify rapidly the Ljubljana-The Hague Convention on International Cooperation in the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crime of Genocide, Crimes against Humanity, War Crimes and other International Crimes." "The European Council also reiterates its support for the work of the International Criminal Court and condemns Russia's continued attempts to undermine its international mandate and functioning," according to the conclusions.