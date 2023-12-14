Facts

19:33 14.12.2023

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

European Council decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova

President of the European Council Charles Michel has announced the European Council's decision to start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

"The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. The European Council granted candidate status to Georgia. And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached and has invited the commission to report by March with a view to taking such a decision. A clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent," he said on X Social Network on Thursday.

