20:01 13.12.2023

Stefanyshina allows EU summit to be extended by one day

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna admits that the EU summit may be extended by one day.

"Today we are at the point where we are talking about opening talks. This will be a difficult decision. But yesterday, talking with colleagues, I know that there is a mood to even work extra, extend the summit by one day and work on Saturday both day and night," Stefanishyna said on the national telethon on Wednesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Ukraine had done everything possible to ensure that the decision to begin membership negotiations was made.

