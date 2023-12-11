Facts

14:45 11.12.2023

Interior Minister at G7 ministers meeting: We record about 160 war crimes of Russia every day

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine daily record about 160 war crimes of Russia, including shelling, executions of civilians, kidnappings, deportations, sexual violence and illegal imprisonment, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"I joined the meeting of the ministers of internal affairs and security of the G7 countries. The focus is on the situation in Ukraine and Russian war crimes," the minister said on Monday in Telegram.

He also said all services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are working around the clock to strengthen the security component within the country and improve the speed of response to emergency situations. In particular, according to Klymenko, stabilization measures are being carried out in the de-occupied territories, the War Criminal special base with data on the occupiers has been put into operation, a network of Points of Invincibility has been created, the circulation of weapons is controlled and the process of demining the liberated territories is ongoing every day.

"We are strengthening cooperation with partners. We know what to do next," Klymenko said.

