Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:55 12.06.2025

Yatsenyuk: Ukraine needs unity between EU, USA to prevail

2 min read
Yatsenyuk: Ukraine needs unity between EU, USA to prevail
Photo: https://ksf.openukraine.org/

To win, Ukraine needs a strong unity of the European Union and the United States, strong sanctions, armaments and pressure on China, the founder and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-16 Arseniy Yatsenyuk has said.

Answering the question of what Ukraine needs to win, Arseniy Yatsenyuk noted: "There are no simple answers, but it seems to me that we already know the solutions: a strong unity of the EU and the US, strong sanctions, arming Ukraine, pressure on China, knocking the spirit out of Putin and for Ukraine to become a member of NATO and the EU. This is what we need from the EU and the US," he said on the sidelines of the Brussels Forum under the auspices of the German Marshall Fund.

The chairman of the KSF also noted that he must admit that US President Donald Trump was right in his statement that this is "not his war."

"Trump is right when he says that this is not his war. This is not Trump's war. And this is not Zelenskyy's war. This is the war of Putin, President Xi, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Iran against Ukraine and against the entire free world," he said.

Yatsenyuk noted that Trump is also right that Ukraine received $300 billion, but this is the total support of the United States and Europe.

"Europe provided $150 billion, and our American friends provided about $120 billion. Thus, the total amount of investment in your common security is about $300 billion," Yatsenyuk said, adding "I believe that this is the best investment by the US and Europe in the history of mankind in your own security," he added.

He stressed that almost 60% of the Russian ground forces were destroyed by the Ukrainian army with the support of international partners. "Together, we completely compromised Russian intelligence," he added.

"Look, they lost about 1 million people killed and wounded. This is a staggering figure. In return, you gained the experience of a completely new war. But the price for Ukraine is incredible. We pay with blood and flesh. And this price actually gives everyone the opportunity to feel more protected," he added.

Tags: #position #war #yatsenyuk

MORE ABOUT

21:07 12.06.2025
Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

19:12 12.06.2025
Sikorski: Russia's defeat in Ukraine would be victory for USA, particularly for Trump

Sikorski: Russia's defeat in Ukraine would be victory for USA, particularly for Trump

18:37 12.06.2025
War enters stage where everyone fighting for finances, Zelenskyy believes

War enters stage where everyone fighting for finances, Zelenskyy believes

12:55 11.06.2025
Viktor Dubovyk questioned the transparency of the competition for the position of head of the Economic Security Bureau

Viktor Dubovyk questioned the transparency of the competition for the position of head of the Economic Security Bureau

14:37 10.06.2025
Russia improves ballistic missiles with Pyongyang, establishes production of kamikaze drones – Budanov

Russia improves ballistic missiles with Pyongyang, establishes production of kamikaze drones – Budanov

13:22 06.06.2025
Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

21:06 05.06.2025
Yermak following results of visit to USA: Ukraine doing everything to achieve just, sustainable peace

Yermak following results of visit to USA: Ukraine doing everything to achieve just, sustainable peace

09:27 03.06.2025
Invaders lose 1,100 servicemen during day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,100 servicemen during day – General Staff

20:49 29.05.2025
Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

20:38 29.05.2025
Zelene Pole occupied, DeepState reports, AFU General Staff doesn’t confirm

Zelene Pole occupied, DeepState reports, AFU General Staff doesn’t confirm

HOT NEWS

Weimar+ ministers call on Russia to immediately agree to ceasefire, confirm readiness to increase pressure on Moscow

Ukraine adheres to agreements, calls on Russians not to delay prisoner exchanges agreed in Istanbul – Coordination HQ

Zelenskyy: Final decision on sanctions against Russia is in White House

Germany may provide Ukraine with up to EUR 9 bln in aid – Pistorius

Zelenskyy: Final decisions on Russian sanctions up to White House

LATEST

Coordination of partners in Ramstein format also discussed during meeting with Pistorius – Yermak

Ukrainian military cyber experts hack 110 Russian websites on Thursday – Defense Forces

Main Intelligence Agency cyber ​​specialists paralyze operation of Siberian Internet provider on 'Russia Day' – source

Ukrainians will defend their land to end, Putin cannot win – UK Foreign Secretary

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss details of negotiation activity

Montenegro to join Ukrainian soldiers training program

Yermak: Putin fears peace more than war

Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity

Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

Zelenskyy signs law on social protection of journalists

AD
AD