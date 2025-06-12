Yatsenyuk: Ukraine needs unity between EU, USA to prevail

Photo: https://ksf.openukraine.org/

To win, Ukraine needs a strong unity of the European Union and the United States, strong sanctions, armaments and pressure on China, the founder and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-16 Arseniy Yatsenyuk has said.

Answering the question of what Ukraine needs to win, Arseniy Yatsenyuk noted: "There are no simple answers, but it seems to me that we already know the solutions: a strong unity of the EU and the US, strong sanctions, arming Ukraine, pressure on China, knocking the spirit out of Putin and for Ukraine to become a member of NATO and the EU. This is what we need from the EU and the US," he said on the sidelines of the Brussels Forum under the auspices of the German Marshall Fund.

The chairman of the KSF also noted that he must admit that US President Donald Trump was right in his statement that this is "not his war."

"Trump is right when he says that this is not his war. This is not Trump's war. And this is not Zelenskyy's war. This is the war of Putin, President Xi, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Iran against Ukraine and against the entire free world," he said.

Yatsenyuk noted that Trump is also right that Ukraine received $300 billion, but this is the total support of the United States and Europe.

"Europe provided $150 billion, and our American friends provided about $120 billion. Thus, the total amount of investment in your common security is about $300 billion," Yatsenyuk said, adding "I believe that this is the best investment by the US and Europe in the history of mankind in your own security," he added.

He stressed that almost 60% of the Russian ground forces were destroyed by the Ukrainian army with the support of international partners. "Together, we completely compromised Russian intelligence," he added.

"Look, they lost about 1 million people killed and wounded. This is a staggering figure. In return, you gained the experience of a completely new war. But the price for Ukraine is incredible. We pay with blood and flesh. And this price actually gives everyone the opportunity to feel more protected," he added.