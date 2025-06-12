Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:37 12.06.2025

War enters stage where everyone fighting for finances, Zelenskyy believes

1 min read
War enters stage where everyone fighting for finances, Zelenskyy believes

 The war has entered a stage where everyone is fighting for finances, because Russia is fighting against the imposition of sanctions, and Ukraine is looking for financing for production, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"It seems to me that we have entered a stage of the war where everyone is fighting for finances. Technologies are replacing old equipment and old weapons in any case. The Russians are fighting against the imposition of sanctions because it will limit their finances. We are also fighting for finances because there is already production, and it is not enough," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Thursday.

On May 28, the president said Ukraine needed $30 billion to launch its own production of the necessary products of the military-industrial complex at full capacity.

Tags: #finances #war

MORE ABOUT

21:07 12.06.2025
Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

Trump sees that Russia is not entirely honest about war – Zelenskyy

16:55 12.06.2025
Yatsenyuk: Ukraine needs unity between EU, USA to prevail

Yatsenyuk: Ukraine needs unity between EU, USA to prevail

14:37 10.06.2025
Russia improves ballistic missiles with Pyongyang, establishes production of kamikaze drones – Budanov

Russia improves ballistic missiles with Pyongyang, establishes production of kamikaze drones – Budanov

13:22 06.06.2025
Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

Zelenskyy: We must stop war by putting pressure on Russia, lack of pressure allows war to take lives

21:06 05.06.2025
Yermak following results of visit to USA: Ukraine doing everything to achieve just, sustainable peace

Yermak following results of visit to USA: Ukraine doing everything to achieve just, sustainable peace

09:27 03.06.2025
Invaders lose 1,100 servicemen during day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,100 servicemen during day – General Staff

20:49 29.05.2025
Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

Invaders' losses exceed 190,000 since year start – Syrsky

20:38 29.05.2025
Zelene Pole occupied, DeepState reports, AFU General Staff doesn’t confirm

Zelene Pole occupied, DeepState reports, AFU General Staff doesn’t confirm

20:46 28.05.2025
Sybiha on UN commission report: Documented cases should be used as evidence to bring perpetrators to justice

Sybiha on UN commission report: Documented cases should be used as evidence to bring perpetrators to justice

09:56 28.05.2025
Conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved through diplomacy – State Department

Conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved through diplomacy – State Department

HOT NEWS

Weimar+ ministers call on Russia to immediately agree to ceasefire, confirm readiness to increase pressure on Moscow

Ukraine adheres to agreements, calls on Russians not to delay prisoner exchanges agreed in Istanbul – Coordination HQ

Zelenskyy: Final decision on sanctions against Russia is in White House

Germany may provide Ukraine with up to EUR 9 bln in aid – Pistorius

Zelenskyy: Final decisions on Russian sanctions up to White House

LATEST

Coordination of partners in Ramstein format also discussed during meeting with Pistorius – Yermak

Ukrainian military cyber experts hack 110 Russian websites on Thursday – Defense Forces

Main Intelligence Agency cyber ​​specialists paralyze operation of Siberian Internet provider on 'Russia Day' – source

Ukrainians will defend their land to end, Putin cannot win – UK Foreign Secretary

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss details of negotiation activity

Montenegro to join Ukrainian soldiers training program

Yermak: Putin fears peace more than war

Court orders to enter into register of pretrial investigations info about criminal offenses by NBU officials - European Solidarity

Ukrainian, German FM coordinate additional support for Ukrainian air defense

Zelenskyy signs law on social protection of journalists

AD
AD