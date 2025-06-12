War enters stage where everyone fighting for finances, Zelenskyy believes

The war has entered a stage where everyone is fighting for finances, because Russia is fighting against the imposition of sanctions, and Ukraine is looking for financing for production, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"It seems to me that we have entered a stage of the war where everyone is fighting for finances. Technologies are replacing old equipment and old weapons in any case. The Russians are fighting against the imposition of sanctions because it will limit their finances. We are also fighting for finances because there is already production, and it is not enough," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Thursday.

On May 28, the president said Ukraine needed $30 billion to launch its own production of the necessary products of the military-industrial complex at full capacity.