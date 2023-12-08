Facts

20:13 08.12.2023

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

1 min read
President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that allows the National Agency on the Corruption Prevention (NACP) to inspect the property and vehicles of officials acquired before their appointment to the civil service.

As noted in the card of relevant bill No. 10262 posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the document was returned to Parliament with the signature of the head of state on December 8.

The bill proposes to exclude from this law the norm that previously prohibited inspections of real estate and vehicles purchased before appointment.

At the same time, changes are envisaged in the verification of electronic declarations: previously, the NACP did not check the information already published without detecting violations. The new version of the law will allow for verification due to the appearance of new information or new sources of information unknown during preliminary verification.

Tags: #law #nacp #zelenskyy

