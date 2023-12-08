Facts

20:03 08.12.2023

EU FMs to discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, preparations for EU summit

 Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will take part in the meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs, which will be held in Brussels on Monday, December 11. The agenda includes the war of aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, preparations for the EU summit.

A leading European diplomat told reporters about this in Brussels on Friday.

According to him, the Ukrainian issue is at the top of the agenda of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU member states. He said that Minister Kuleba would join them at the meeting, where he is expected to tell them about the situation on the ground and the priority needs of Ukraine.

The diplomat detailed that the ministers would also discuss the guarantees that the EU can provide to Ukraine in the field of security, as well as the modality of further long-term military support. He stressed that a wide range of measures are being discussed on how they will continue to support Ukraine.

Answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency about the results of the work of the EU mission, which not so long ago, on behalf of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, visited Kyiv to hold talks with the Ukrainian side specifically on the issue of security guarantees, the diplomat said that the report will be made directly by Borrell at the upcoming meeting of the European Council, which will be held in Brussels on December 14-15. However, he called the talks constructive and good.

The issue of preparations for the upcoming meeting of the European Council will also be the subject of discussion by the Foreign Ministers. The diplomat did not predict the results of the summit on the issue of starting membership negotiations with Ukraine, which is currently under threat due to the position of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

At the same time, the interlocutor of the journalists assured that there is a need in the EU to send a message that they will remain committed to supporting Ukraine despite the existing crises.

