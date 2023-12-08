Rada moves site for creation of National Memorial Military Cemetery to Hatne – law

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a new law on the creation of a National War Memorial Cemetery and approved a place for its location in the village of Hatne in Fastiv district of Kyiv region.

The adoption of relevant bill No. 10289 was supported by 303 MPs at the plenary session on Friday, said Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction.

"It [the bill] makes it possible to actually change the place of the cemetery: ‘the location of the National War Memorial Cemetery is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on the recommendation of the central executive authority, which ensures the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of social protection of war veterans.’ That is, in fact, according to information from members of the government, it will be Hatne," Zhelezniak said.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, the adopted bill also provides an opportunity for: reburial at the National Memorial Military Cemetery of Heroes of Ukraine, who, since 2014, have been awarded the Order of the Golden Star; reburial of outstanding fighters for the independence of Ukraine in the twentieth century by decision and in accordance with the procedure determined by the government; reburial of persons who defended the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and are buried in the temporarily occupied territories; as well as persons whose urn with ashes is buried in the columbarium of other cemeteries.

As reported, on May 2, the Rada already decided to create a National War Memorial Cemetery. According to bill No. 9240 adopted at that time, it was intended to be located in Dniprovsky district of Kyiv (left bank), that is, in Bykivnia. But the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the law.