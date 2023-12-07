Facts

20:47 07.12.2023

Umerov meets with NATO Commander-in-Chief Cavoli in USA

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Supreme Commander of the United Armed Forces of NATO in Europe Christopher Cavoli and commander of the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto, held a meeting in the United States.

“On the way back from the United States, I met with the commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in Europe, General Christopher Cavoli, and commander of the Security Assistance Group of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto. I am grateful for the military support provided by our partners. Together we are able to give a worthy rebuff to the authoritarian Russian regime,” Umerov wrote on Facebook.

