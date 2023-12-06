Rada proposed to urge European Council to take decision on start of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

MPs propose that the Verkhovna Rada appeal to the member states of the European Union to support the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Relevant draft resolutions No. 10315 and No. 10316 were registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, the parliament website said.

The draft resolution on the Verkhovna Rada's appeal to the member states of the European Union and the institutions of the European Union to support the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union (No. 10315) was initiated by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, his first deputy Oleksandr Korniyenko, Deputy Chairman Olena Kondratiuk, heads of Servant of the People, Batkivschyna, Holos factions: David Arakhamia, Yulia Tymoshenko, Oleksandra Ustinova.

"The Verkhovna Rada appeals to the national parliaments and governments of the member states of the European Union, the institutions of the European Union and calls... to support Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union by deciding to open negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union during the meeting of the European Council on December 15, 2023," according to the proposed text of the appeal.

As previously reported, MPs from the European Solidarity faction initiated a draft resolution on the Verkhovna Rada's appeal to the European Council and member states of the European Union to support the European Commission's recommendation to begin negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU (No. 10316).

The authors of the draft resolution propose that the Verkhovna Rada call on the European Council and member states of the European Union "to support the recommendation of the European Commission during the meeting of the European Council on December 14-15, 2023 and make a political decision to begin negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union."