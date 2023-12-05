Facts

19:06 05.12.2023

Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

Defense forces eliminate 1,030 occupiers over day - General Staff

The defense forces eliminated 1,030 occupiers, seven tanks, 15 armored vehicles, 26 artillery systems, three air defense systems, 15 drones, one cruise missile and 39 units of enemy vehicles and special equipment during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to December 05, 2023 approximately amount to: about 333,840 people of military personnel (plus 1,030) people, 5,587 tanks (plus seven) units, 10,416 armored combat vehicles (plus 15) units, 7,987 artillery systems (plus 26) units, 913 MLRS units, 605 units of air defense (plus three) units, 323 aircraft units, 324 helicopters, 6,032 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus 15), 1,570 cruise missiles (plus one), 22 ships/boats, one submarine, 10,483 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 32) units, and 1,148 units of special equipment (plus seven)," the message says.

