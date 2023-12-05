Facts

Umerov discusses with his Belgian colleague transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine – Defence Ministry

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder held a meeting during which they discussed the transfer of F-16 aircraft, pilot training and the supply of necessary equipment, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said.

"We highly appreciate your unwavering support and full participation in the process of strengthening the defense capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press service said, citing Umerov.

The head of the Ministry of Defense said "it is now necessary to begin the process of establishing supply chains for ammunition, spare parts and technical equipment for the F-16."

In turn, the Belgian side confirmed its intentions to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025.

In addition, during the meeting the parties discussed the possibility of receiving representatives of the Belgian defense-industrial complex in Ukraine at the beginning of 2024.

It is noted that "the total volume of technical assistance from the Kingdom of Belgium for the Ukrainian Defense Forces is more than EUR 320 million."

Umerov informs Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Air Force about reforms in Ukraine's ministry

Stoltenberg on deliveries of F-16s to Ukraine: I'm not able to give exact date, but hope delivery can start as soon as possible

Umerov to participants of IT coalition: Technology to win war

Ukrainian Defense Minister, NATO PA President exchange ideas on NATO summit in Washington

Umerov, US Secretary of Defense discuss priorities of military aid to Ukraine

F-16 pilot training going according to plan, we expect independent flights - Ihnat

Dpty Minister of Defense presents to Western partners concept for integrating F-16 into overall system of Ukrainian Defense Forces

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Pakistan discuss areas of mutual interest, bilateral relations between countries

Umerov informs Austin on current requirements of Ukraine: Soldiers need more ammunition

It's very important to preserve our infrastructure – Zelenskyy in conversation with Rutte

