Umerov discusses with his Belgian colleague transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine – Defence Ministry

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder held a meeting during which they discussed the transfer of F-16 aircraft, pilot training and the supply of necessary equipment, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said.

"We highly appreciate your unwavering support and full participation in the process of strengthening the defense capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press service said, citing Umerov.

The head of the Ministry of Defense said "it is now necessary to begin the process of establishing supply chains for ammunition, spare parts and technical equipment for the F-16."

In turn, the Belgian side confirmed its intentions to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in 2025.

In addition, during the meeting the parties discussed the possibility of receiving representatives of the Belgian defense-industrial complex in Ukraine at the beginning of 2024.

It is noted that "the total volume of technical assistance from the Kingdom of Belgium for the Ukrainian Defense Forces is more than EUR 320 million."