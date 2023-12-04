Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two – on anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday evening.

In addition, units of the missile forces defeated three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russians, two strikes - on anti-aircraft missile systems and seven – on artillery means of the occupiers.