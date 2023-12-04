Facts

20:34 04.12.2023

Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation carries out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two – on anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday evening.

In addition, units of the missile forces defeated three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russians, two strikes - on anti-aircraft missile systems and seven – on artillery means of the occupiers.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

11:40 02.12.2023
Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

Defense forces liquidate 1,070 invaders over day, total enemy losses exceed 331,000 servicemen – General Staff

20:17 30.11.2023
AFU attack 12 places with invaders, their equipment over 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AFU attack 12 places with invaders, their equipment over 24 hours – AFU General Staff

19:53 28.11.2023
Ukraine's General Staff: aircraft carry out 16 strikes on enemy during day, missilemen hit control center, five air defense systems

Ukraine's General Staff: aircraft carry out 16 strikes on enemy during day, missilemen hit control center, five air defense systems

12:52 24.11.2023
Defense forces destroy 1,100 occupiers over day – General Staff

Defense forces destroy 1,100 occupiers over day – General Staff

19:36 23.11.2023
AFU General Staff: Aviation, missile forces carry out 14 strikes on enemy over day

AFU General Staff: Aviation, missile forces carry out 14 strikes on enemy over day

15:39 17.11.2023
Occupiers inflict 12 missile, 47 air strikes, launch 18 drones, 16 of which downed by Ukrainian air defense over past 24 hours – General Staff

Occupiers inflict 12 missile, 47 air strikes, launch 18 drones, 16 of which downed by Ukrainian air defense over past 24 hours – General Staff

20:06 16.11.2023
AFU launch strikes on five places of invaders’ occupation over day, two ammunition depots

AFU launch strikes on five places of invaders’ occupation over day, two ammunition depots

09:28 15.11.2023
Zaluzhny holds talks with Burkhard – AFU General Staff

Zaluzhny holds talks with Burkhard – AFU General Staff

20:39 14.11.2023
Ukrainian aviation carry out 10 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Ukrainian aviation carry out 10 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

20:49 07.11.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out 17 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day

Ukrainian aviation carries out 17 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day

AD

HOT NEWS

NATO committed to stepping up support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg at meeting with Umerov

Around 650 trucks queued on border with Slovakia, 750 – with Hungary – Border Guard Service

Zelenskyy announces success in increasing its own military production: For first time, six Bogdan tanks reach production rate per month

AFU operates about 70 modifications of UAVs, more than 20 types of ammunition for them – Defense Ministry

USA to run out of resources for new weapons for Ukraine by end of 2023 unless Congress intervenes – Office of Management and Budget

LATEST

EU to discuss with China Beijing's use of influence on Moscow in order to end the war against Ukraine

Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

Mykolaiv region signs cooperation memo with Japan

Switzerland hands over seven cars to ensure operation of Administrative Assistance Centres in Kherson region

NATO committed to stepping up support to Ukraine – Stoltenberg at meeting with Umerov

Around 650 trucks queued on border with Slovakia, 750 – with Hungary – Border Guard Service

Zelenskyy announces success in increasing its own military production: For first time, six Bogdan tanks reach production rate per month

AFU operates about 70 modifications of UAVs, more than 20 types of ammunition for them – Defense Ministry

Poor weather conditions continue to slow pace of operations across entire frontline – ISW

USA to run out of resources for new weapons for Ukraine by end of 2023 unless Congress intervenes – Office of Management and Budget

AD
AD
AD
AD