15:28 02.12.2023

Snipers of Special Operations Center A help hold 'Road of Life' near Bakhmut in spring of 2023 - Maliuk

Snipers of Special Operations Center A help hold 'Road of Life' near Bakhmut in spring of 2023 - Maliuk

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for the first time revealed details of how snipers of the Special Operations Center A fought for the "Road of Life" near Bakhmut in the spring of 2023. The head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, spoke about this in the film "Bakhmut. The Road of Life" from the documentary series "SBU. Special Operations of Victory."

According to him, the SBU special forces, together with the Defense Forces, held this important logistics artery for a long time in order to gain time to regroup our troops and prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukraine.

"Our Defense Forces did everything possible and impossible to hold the Bakhmut fortress. The Special Operations Center A of the SBU actively worked with them. As part of small tactical groups, our snipers covered the military in that direction," the head of the SBU said.

"Our fighters also carried out counter-sniper, counter-sabotage work and fire adjustments for the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Bakhmut," he added.

According to Maliuk, most of the snipers at the Special Operations Center A of the SBU are world champions in sniping. And thanks to their high qualifications, they perform the most difficult tasks during the war.

FPV drones also played an important role in the battles in Donetsk region. Maliuk noted that the decision to reinforce the SBU snipers with combat groups with FPV drones was made during his visit to Bakhmut.

"The SBU is the leader in the number of destroyed armored vehicles using attack drones. One of our groups completely destroyed 79 units of equipment in four combat missions. A drone, which costs from 450 to two thousand dollars, fires at a multimillion-dollar tank. This is very clear arithmetic, which proves the effectiveness of drones," the head of the SBU said.

According to Maliuk, new technologies provide an advantage on the battlefield, so the SBU is actively using and developing them.

It is noted that the film "Bakhmut. The Road of Life" was released on the anniversary of the death of legendary snipers of the Central Security Service A of the SBU Dmytro Kaplunov and Denys Volochaev, and is also dedicated to sniper Oleksandr Vdovychenko.

The first film in the series "SBU. Special Operations of Victory" reveals details of the preparation of the operations of the Security Service of Ukraine to destroy the Crimean Bridge.

Tags: #sbu #maliuk

