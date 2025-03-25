SBU detains FSB agent whom occupiers planned to blow up near Kryvy Rih recruitment center

Photo: https://t.me/SBUkr/14441

The Security Service detained a Russian agent in Kryvy Rih who, on behalf of the FSB, was preparing an explosion near the local recruitment center.

"According to the case materials, the terrorist was supposed to leave a disguised explosive device near the checkpoint of a military facility. The occupiers planned to blow it up together with the agent in the morning during rush hour. In this way, the terrorists hoped to kill the maximum number of citizens and at the same time eliminate their accomplice as an odd witness," the message on the Telegram channel said on Tuesday.

As the investigation established, the perpetrator of the potential terrorist attack was a 26-year-old Lviv resident, whom the Russian special services recruited through a Telegram channel in search of "quick" earnings.

"On the instructions of the occupiers, their agent arrived in Kryvy Rih and received the location of the cache, from which he took an improvised explosive device (IED). Then he brought it to a rented apartment, where he supplemented the explosive with additional striking elements - bolts, fittings - and connected a phone for remote activation," the SBU reports.

After that, the suspect conducted additional reconnaissance near the potential target, where he was supposed to plant an IED disguised as a fire extinguisher in a backpack. All this time, the Russian special services tracked the route of their agent through remote access to the camera of his mobile phone.

SBU officers exposed the attacker in advance, carried out comprehensive measures to secure the Defense Forces locations, and detained the attacker while preparing to lay the IED.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation to commit a terrorist act). The attacker is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The SBU warns Ukrainians: the Russian special services have begun to use new tactics. They blow up their agents, use them "in secret," and then get rid of them as unnecessary witnesses.

"If you or your friends are offered to 'just bring a package' to a recruitment center, police station, or other administrative building, know that they want to kill you. To avoid becoming a suicide bomber, report any recruitment attempts to the SBU chatbot Spaly FSB - t.me/spaly_fsb_bot. The security service guarantees complete confidentiality, and each message will be carefully processed," the special service notes.