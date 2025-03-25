SBU Chief: We hit Russian warships in Black Sea, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots

During the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit 11 Russian warships in the Black Sea using surface drones, regularly carries out deep strikes deep into Russian territory, and counters terrorism on the streets of Ukrainian cities.

"Today, the list of tasks of the Security Service is very wide: from the destruction of the Russian military potential to countering terrorism on the streets of Ukrainian cities and villages. We firmly hold each section of the front together with our comrades from the Defense Forces, because the lives and safety of citizens are our responsibility," the SBU press service told Interfax-Ukraine, citing the words of the Head of the Security Service, Vasyl Maliuk, on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the Service's creation.

"SBU fighters have mastered unmanned technologies perfectly. With our drones, we hit Russian warships in the Black Sea, turn enemy tanks into scrap, cause 'earthquakes' in weapons depots and shoot down combat helicopters," said Maliuk.

He emphasized: "Our priority is to destroy as many enemies as possible and liberate our land. Ukrainians have done this many times before: they just changed Cossack sabers for modern weapons and FPV drones. We have a good genetic memory, multiplied by the thirst for freedom and hatred for Russian executioners. And also - the desire to avenge our fallen comrades and make a lifelong vaccination 'against Muscovites' for descendants."

According to the SBU press service, starting from February 24, 2022 and as of mid-March 2025, SBU fighters have hit more than 1,700 Russian tanks, more than 3,000 armored personnel carriers, almost 250 air defense systems, more than 550 electronic warfare systems, and hundreds of other equipment at the front.

Among the unique special operations conducted by the SBU over the past three years are two bombings of the Crimean Bridge (in October 2022 - using a truck with explosives, in July 2023 - using Sea baby surface drones), hitting 11 Russian warships in the Black Sea using surface drones, and maintaining control over the water area to secure the grain corridor.

"The SBU carries out regular deep strikes into the territory of the Russian Federation, which inflict very painful blows on the enemy's military-industrial complex. Russia loses billions of dollars from the SBU's long-range drones, which are capable of covering a distance of 1,500 km. The SBU is organizing 'bavovna' at military airfields, weapons depots, oil depots and factories that produce drones and bombs," the press service emphasizes.

The Ukrainian special service specifies that the SBU has effective "anti-drone" units that destroy enemy UAVs of the Supercam, Orlan, Zala, Lancet type and their crews on the front line.

Also, according to the SBU, special forces set a record for one-time capture, when they captured more than 100 Russian servicemen in Kursk region in one assault, which allowed replenishing the exchange fund.

"During the war, the SBU became a generator of new military and technological solutions. Among its developments are the surface drones Sea Baby and Mamai, long-range drones, sniper weapons, etc.," the press service notes.

Inside the country, the SBU counterintelligence neutralizes terrorists and saboteurs, detains 100% of arsonists and bombers recruited by the Russians. "So, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the SBU has exposed 102 Russian agent networks," the SBU informs.

In addition, during this period, the SBU opened more than 3,500 criminal proceedings for treason (840 people have already been convicted), more than 8,700 criminal proceedings on the facts of collaboration and aiding the aggressor state (1,586 people were convicted), more than 600 proceedings regarding the transfer of data about the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the enemy or the correction of shelling (181 people were convicted).

The agency's sources in the special services noted that among the war criminals and traitors eliminated by the Service: General, Chief of the Radiation and Chemical Defense Forces of the Russian Federation Igor Kirilov, Chief of Staff of the 41st Brigade of Missile Ships and Boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, who gave orders to launch cruise missiles, Valery Trankovsky, former MP and traitor Illia Kiva, militant and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky.