19:13 17.03.2025

Romanian politician Iovanovici-Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for supporting Russian aggression

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has banned entry to Romanian politician Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă, who is writing letters to Putin calling for the takeover of Ukraine.

"The Security Service has banned entry into Ukraine for three years for the head of the pro-Russian Romanian party SOS Romania Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă, who supports the Russian war against Ukraine," the Telegram channel said on Monday.

According to the Ukrainian Security Service, the foreign politician is writing letters to Putin in which she praises the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation and calls for the seizure of our state.

It is noted that Iovanovici-Șoșoacă also questions the national sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Ukraine, in particular in its western and southwestern regions.

In addition, the foreigner regularly spreads Kremlin narratives during her public appearances in Romania and other EU countries.

