Facts

11:59 02.12.2023

At night, Ukrainian air defense eliminates ten of eleven Shaheds, one X-59 missile – Air Force

1 min read
At night, Ukrainian air defense eliminates ten of eleven Shaheds, one X-59 missile – Air Force

During the night, Ukrainian air defense shot down ten of the eleven Shaheds and one X-59 cruise missile that attacked Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Saturday morning.

"On the night of December 2, 2023, the enemy attacked with 11 Shahed attack UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea) and a guided aircraft missile from the airspace of the occupied Zaporizhia region," a message on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Air Force indicates.

It is emphasized that as a result of combat work, the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed ten attack UAVs Shahed-136/131 within Odesa region and one X-59 guided aircraft missile in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Tags: #air_force #shahed

