Russia puts four ships on combat duty in Black Sea, no Kalibr carriers – Ukrainian Navy

The Russian fleet has put four ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, but there are no Kalibr carriers, the Ukrainian Navy reported on Saturday morning.

"As of 08:00, December 2, 2023, there are four enemy ships in the Black Sea, one enemy ship in the Azov Sea, and two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea. There are no carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles," states the operational information published on Telegram channel.

It is also reported that during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait into the Sea of Azov, four of which were moving from the Bosporus Strait. There were 16 vessels in the Black Sea, of which nine continued to move towards the Bosporus Strait.

It is emphasized that the Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 by turning off automatic identification systems.