Zelenskyy: Ukraine controls situation in Black Sea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Eurovision News that Ukraine controls the situation in the Black Sea, and also rejects the possibility of Russia seizing control over the trade corridor.

"They have not controlled the corridor in the Black Sea for a long time. We are fighting for this, because this is a step towards ending the war. We control the situation in the Black Sea. Their Black Sea fleet is at the bottom or hidden, this is what is happening today. They are ready to go to a ceasefire in the energy sector, if it concerns energy and the Black Sea," the report says.

However, according to him, Russia is trying to seize control over the food corridor, which Ukraine will not allow.

"We were generally ready for a complete ceasefire. They just want to jump into control of the food corridor, they will not succeed, we are absolutely sure of that," the president said.