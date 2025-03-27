Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:12 27.03.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine controls situation in Black Sea

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine controls situation in Black Sea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Eurovision News that Ukraine controls the situation in the Black Sea, and also rejects the possibility of Russia seizing control over the trade corridor.

"They have not controlled the corridor in the Black Sea for a long time. We are fighting for this, because this is a step towards ending the war. We control the situation in the Black Sea. Their Black Sea fleet is at the bottom or hidden, this is what is happening today. They are ready to go to a ceasefire in the energy sector, if it concerns energy and the Black Sea," the report says.

However, according to him, Russia is trying to seize control over the food corridor, which Ukraine will not allow.

"We were generally ready for a complete ceasefire. They just want to jump into control of the food corridor, they will not succeed, we are absolutely sure of that," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #black_sea

MORE ABOUT

14:52 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy with Macron, Starmer and Rutte discuss coordination of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine

13:16 27.03.2025
Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

18:10 26.03.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in France

Zelenskyy arrives in France

13:38 26.03.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates National Guard servicemen on their professional holiday, awards them

Zelenskyy congratulates National Guard servicemen on their professional holiday, awards them

13:06 26.03.2025
Zelenskyy on night strikes: Launching such large-scale attacks after ceasefire talks is clear signal to whole world that Moscow not going to pursue real peace

Zelenskyy on night strikes: Launching such large-scale attacks after ceasefire talks is clear signal to whole world that Moscow not going to pursue real peace

20:53 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

Zelenskyy: If there’s military activity in Black Sea again, then new measures must be taken against Moscow

20:45 25.03.2025
Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire on Ukrainian energy may begin today – Zelenskyy

18:49 25.03.2025
Ceasefire to be monitored by Ukraine and USA, participation of Turkey and Saudi Arabia discussed – Zelenskyy

Ceasefire to be monitored by Ukraine and USA, participation of Turkey and Saudi Arabia discussed – Zelenskyy

18:44 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: In case of ceasefire violation by Russia, Ukraine will provide USA with all evidence

Zelenskyy: In case of ceasefire violation by Russia, Ukraine will provide USA with all evidence

18:33 25.03.2025
Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

Zelenskyy: USA believes implementation of ceasefire agreement should begin immediately after publication of two statements

HOT NEWS

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss increasing number of Mirage-2000

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Russia preparing new offensive, in particular in Sumy, Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Some countries ready to send contingents, but only on condition of US security guarantees

LATEST

Macron instructs his FM to find solution for stable and lasting ceasefire in Ukraine within three weeks

Brussels' position on sanctions against Russia remains unchanged: In order to cancel or change them, Russian troops must be withdrawn from all of Ukraine

Генштаб ЗСУ спростовує нову фейкову заяву Москви про удари БпЛА по енергооб’єктах у Курській і Брянській областях

Situation at front in Lymany area worsened, enemy has almost occupied Terny - DeepState

Ukrposhta suspends delivering parcels to Kherson

Two people killed, ambulance medics injured amid massive shelling of Kherson

Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

US Secretary of State discusses with French FM cessation of Russian-Ukrainian war – State Dept

Coalition of Willing Summit begins in Paris

Trump tries to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Putin – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
Empire School
AD