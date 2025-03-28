Interfax-Ukraine

10:35 28.03.2025

One enemy ship stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

As of 06:00 on Friday, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to four missiles, the Ukrainian Navy's Telegram channel reported.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov.

There are four enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.

Over the past 24 hours, 12 ships passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea, of which 6 continued moving towards the Bosphorus. Eight ships passed into the Sea of ​​Azov, of which two were heading from the Bosphorus.

Tags: #ukrainian_navy #black_sea

