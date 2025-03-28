One enemy ship stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy
As of 06:00 on Friday, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to four missiles, the Ukrainian Navy's Telegram channel reported.
There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.
There are four enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.
Over the past 24 hours, 12 ships passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea, of which 6 continued moving towards the Bosphorus. Eight ships passed into the Sea of Azov, of which two were heading from the Bosphorus.