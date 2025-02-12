One enemy carrier of Kalibrs present in Black Sea

One enemy launch vehicle with a total salvo of up to four Kalibr missiles was detected in the Black Sea as of 06:00 on Wednesday, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, according to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, as of 06:00 on Wednesday, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles, and three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which two are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles.

Meanwhile, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

"During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, three vessels entered the Black Sea through the Kerch Strait, two of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait, and one vessel, which was moving from the Bosphorus Strait, entered the Sea of Azov," the report says.