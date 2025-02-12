Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:38 12.02.2025

One enemy carrier of Kalibrs present in Black Sea

1 min read
One enemy carrier of Kalibrs present in Black Sea

One enemy launch vehicle with a total salvo of up to four Kalibr missiles was detected in the Black Sea as of 06:00 on Wednesday, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, according to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, as of 06:00 on Wednesday, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles, and three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which two are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles.

Meanwhile, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

"During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, three vessels entered the Black Sea through the Kerch Strait, two of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait, and one vessel, which was moving from the Bosphorus Strait, entered the Sea of Azov," the report says.

Tags: #kalibr #black_sea

MORE ABOUT

11:28 30.04.2025
One enemy ship present in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

One enemy ship present in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

16:18 25.04.2025
Ship detained in Black Sea for illegally exporting about 5,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea

Ship detained in Black Sea for illegally exporting about 5,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea

10:11 24.04.2025
Eleven enemy ships recorded in Black Sea

Eleven enemy ships recorded in Black Sea

10:01 22.04.2025
One enemy missile carrier cruising in Black Sea – Navy

One enemy missile carrier cruising in Black Sea – Navy

21:05 16.04.2025
'Coalition of willing' meeting on security in Black Sea is technical; countries to present their developments – MFA

'Coalition of willing' meeting on security in Black Sea is technical; countries to present their developments – MFA

19:00 15.04.2025
Issue of presence of contingent in Black Sea being discussed – Zelenskyy

Issue of presence of contingent in Black Sea being discussed – Zelenskyy

12:54 02.04.2025
Two enemy ships stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Two enemy ships stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

13:46 29.03.2025
Ukrainian Grain Association welcomes Black Sea shipping talks, warns against unwarranted restrictions

Ukrainian Grain Association welcomes Black Sea shipping talks, warns against unwarranted restrictions

19:49 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

10:35 28.03.2025
One enemy ship stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

One enemy ship stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

HOT NEWS

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

Ukraine considers Turkey, Vatican or Switzerland as platforms for negotiations with Russia, USA and EU – Zelenskyy

Defense Forces shoot down 93 enemy drones out of 108 during the night, another 58 lost from location - Air Force

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross Society launches pilot project of social taxi in four regions of Ukraine

Ukraine receives over $900 mln in military aid, EUR 80 mln in energy aid from Czech Republic since 2022 – Shmyhal

In Sumy region, drone attacks civilians during distribution of humanitarian aid, wounded reported – prosecutor's office

Trump believes that the use of sanctions against Russia by USA could harm peace settlement

Trump makes it clear to European leaders after conversation with Putin that he would not put pressure on Moscow – media

Rakuten Group to collaborate with Brave1 at DSEI Japan defense technology exhibition May 21-23

EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas

Kos: Opening of first cluster of talks on Ukraine's accession to EU to help Hungary resolve issue of national minorities

Russia forming pro-Russian ‘Cossack societies’ in occupied territories to control population – ISW

Zelenskyy denies possibility of withdrawing troops from part of country's territory, agreeing to Russia's ultimatums

AD
AD