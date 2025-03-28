Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

The ceasefire in the Black Sea should have applied to the port infrastructure of seaports and cities where there are corresponding ports, explained the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The agreement should have applied to the port infrastructure of seaports and cities where there are corresponding ports and corresponding infrastructure. Odesa, Odesa region, because we have not only Odesa there, we also have the Southern Port and the important infrastructure of Mykolaiv, where it simply does not work, you know why: because it is constantly under fire," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

"Everyone was counting on this because there was an agreement on the Black Sea, but, again, without monitoring, there is nothing to say," the president said.