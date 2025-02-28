No enemy ship present in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Not a single enemy ship has been recorded in the Black Sea as of 6:00 a.m. Friday, and there are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov either, but there are four enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles, the Ukrainian Navy's Telegram channel reported.

Over the past 24 hours, two ships passed through the occupied Kerch Strait into the Black Sea in the interests of the Russian Federation, one of which continued moving towards the Bosphorus Strait; 13 ships passed into the Sea of ​​Azov, seven of which were coming from the Bosphorus Strait.