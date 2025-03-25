Outcomes of USA, Ukraine Expert Groups on Black Sea: agreed to ensure safe navigation without use of force – statement

The United States and Ukraine have agreed to ensure safe navigation, exclude the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

This is stated in outcomes of a meeting of the United States and Ukraine Expert Groups on the Black Sea in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 23-25, 2025 published on the White House website.

According to the statement, in line with presidential-level discussions between President Donald J. Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "the United States facilitated bilateral technical-level talks with the Ukrainian delegation March 23-25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia."

"Following those discussions: The United States and Ukraine have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea," the statement read.

Additionally, the United States and Ukraine agreed that the United States remains committed to helping achieve the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.

"The United States reiterated to both sides President Donald J. Trump's imperative that the killing on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict must stop, as the necessary step toward achieving an enduring peace settlement. To that end, the United States will continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh," the statement read.

The United States expresses gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his leadership and hospitality in once again facilitating these important discussions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.