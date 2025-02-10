Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:24 10.02.2025

There’s one enemy carrier of Kalibrs in Black Sea

1 min read
There’s one enemy carrier of Kalibrs in Black Sea

One enemy launch vehicle with a total salvo of up to four Kalibr missiles was detected in the Black Sea as of 06:00 on Monday, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, according to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

And there are six enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which two are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles.

"During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea was carried out by not a single vessel, and one vessel entered the Sea of Azov," the report reads.

Tags: #kalibr #black_sea

MORE ABOUT

11:28 30.04.2025
One enemy ship present in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

One enemy ship present in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

16:18 25.04.2025
Ship detained in Black Sea for illegally exporting about 5,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea

Ship detained in Black Sea for illegally exporting about 5,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea

10:11 24.04.2025
Eleven enemy ships recorded in Black Sea

Eleven enemy ships recorded in Black Sea

10:01 22.04.2025
One enemy missile carrier cruising in Black Sea – Navy

One enemy missile carrier cruising in Black Sea – Navy

21:05 16.04.2025
'Coalition of willing' meeting on security in Black Sea is technical; countries to present their developments – MFA

'Coalition of willing' meeting on security in Black Sea is technical; countries to present their developments – MFA

19:00 15.04.2025
Issue of presence of contingent in Black Sea being discussed – Zelenskyy

Issue of presence of contingent in Black Sea being discussed – Zelenskyy

12:54 02.04.2025
Two enemy ships stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Two enemy ships stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

13:46 29.03.2025
Ukrainian Grain Association welcomes Black Sea shipping talks, warns against unwarranted restrictions

Ukrainian Grain Association welcomes Black Sea shipping talks, warns against unwarranted restrictions

19:49 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

Zelenskyy explains to which facilities should apply ceasefire in Black Sea

10:35 28.03.2025
One enemy ship stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

One enemy ship stationed in Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

HOT NEWS

Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Enemy strike on minibus near Bilopillia town deadliest in recent weeks – HRMMU

Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

UK Foreign Secretary expresses outrage at Russian attack on peaceful residents of Bilopillia

Yermak calls meeting with US, Turkish sides in Istanbul very productive

The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Diplomat suspected of espionage dies suddenly in Sweden, case is related to ex-ambassador to Ukraine

For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

AD
AD