There’s one enemy carrier of Kalibrs in Black Sea

One enemy launch vehicle with a total salvo of up to four Kalibr missiles was detected in the Black Sea as of 06:00 on Monday, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, according to the Telegram channel of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to four missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

And there are six enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which two are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 22 missiles.

"During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea was carried out by not a single vessel, and one vessel entered the Sea of Azov," the report reads.