Facts

14:54 01.12.2023

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Friday elected a new composition of the IMO Council for 2024–2025, which does not include representatives of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Assembly of the International Maritime Organization has just elected a new IMO Council for 2024-2025. Russia was not elected. I welcome this just decision. In the last decade, no country has done more to undermine freedom of navigation than Russia. I am grateful to IMO member states for taking this crucial step," Zelenskyy said on X.

