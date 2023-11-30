Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine in 2024

Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Hanke Bruins Slot has announced the allocation of EUR 2.5 billion in assistance to Ukraine for the next year.

"In Skopje for the Ministerial Council of the OSCE, the largest regional security organization in the world. […] The ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine is central to this. During the meeting, I sent a strong signal to Russia: we will continue to support Ukraine unabated," she said on X Social Network on Thursday.

The OSCE Ministerial Council also looked back at a recent meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels, the minister said.

"Unity among NATO allies is strong. We will continue our support for Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression. The Dutch package of EUR 2.5 billion for 2024 underlines our support for Ukraine. The first 'NATO-Ukraine Council' with my Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba also shows our growing cooperation," she said.

"As NATO allies, we have also discussed cooperation and coordination between the EU and NATO with Josep Borrell, for example to strengthen European defense production capacity. This is crucial for our collective defense," Bruins Slot said.

According to the minister, the situation in Armenia and Azerbaijan, and human rights violations by Russia and Belarus were also discussed.