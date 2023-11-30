SBU carries out explosion on railway connecting Russia, China – source

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out an explosion on the Baikal-Amur Mainline - four explosive devices went off while a freight train was moving, a law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Tonight there was an explosion on the Baikal-Amur Mainline, namely in the Severomuysky tunnel named after Bessolov, located in Buryatia. In fact, this is the only serious route of railway communication between the Russian Federation and China. And now this route is used by Russia, including for military supplies, paralyzed," the agency's interlocutor said.

He noted that this explosion was another successful special operation of the SBU. At the same time, the intelligence service does not officially comment on this information.

According to the source, four explosive devices went off while the freight train was moving.

"The FSB is working on the spot, the railway workers are unsuccessfully trying to minimize the consequences of the SBU special operation," the agency's interlocutor added.