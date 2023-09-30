Ukraine, Poland taking steps to settle disputes – ambassador Zvarych

The agriculture ministers of Ukraine and Poland had a phone conversation during which the Ukrainian party made offers to settle disputes between the countries, Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych has said on the air of Ukrainian Radio.

"We agreed that in one or two weeks our ministers will have another phone talks. And, probably, during this conversation the Polish side will give some specific answers on how we should move further," the diplomat said.

Zvarych also expressed hope that both countries will manage to reach mutual understanding and the issue of Ukrainian grain will not divide them.

"I believe nothing will change our strategic approach to the development of our relations with Poland. These ongoing discussions in the economic dimension are only a small part of what is going on in relations between Ukraine and Poland. And the vast majority of issues indeed develop very positively. And I want to emphasize once again that this is all a merit of the Ukrainian and Polish people since, today, we are as close as never before," the diplomat said.