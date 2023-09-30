Facts

15:25 30.09.2023

Ukraine, Poland taking steps to settle disputes – ambassador Zvarych

1 min read
Ukraine, Poland taking steps to settle disputes – ambassador Zvarych

The agriculture ministers of Ukraine and Poland had a phone conversation during which the Ukrainian party made offers to settle disputes between the countries, Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych has said on the air of Ukrainian Radio.

"We agreed that in one or two weeks our ministers will have another phone talks. And, probably, during this conversation the Polish side will give some specific answers on how we should move further," the diplomat said.

Zvarych also expressed hope that both countries will manage to reach mutual understanding and the issue of Ukrainian grain will not divide them.

"I believe nothing will change our strategic approach to the development of our relations with Poland. These ongoing discussions in the economic dimension are only a small part of what is going on in relations between Ukraine and Poland. And the vast majority of issues indeed develop very positively. And I want to emphasize once again that this is all a merit of the Ukrainian and Polish people since, today, we are as close as never before," the diplomat said.

Tags: #poland #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

12:32 30.09.2023
Africa interested in placement of Ukrainian arms production on its territory – Foreign Ministry

Africa interested in placement of Ukrainian arms production on its territory – Foreign Ministry

18:58 29.09.2023
USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

USA, Ukraine to develop plan for joint production of weapons – Yermak

14:44 29.09.2023
Ukrainian-Irish cooperation has great potential – Stefanchuk

Ukrainian-Irish cooperation has great potential – Stefanchuk

09:19 29.09.2023
Ukraine, France discuss further defense cooperation

Ukraine, France discuss further defense cooperation

19:24 28.09.2023
UGA calls to calm down and work out technical issues regarding export of Ukrainian grain to Poland

UGA calls to calm down and work out technical issues regarding export of Ukrainian grain to Poland

18:26 28.09.2023
Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in IAEA Board of Governors: We’ll make every effort to strengthen IAEA’s role, nuclear safety

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in IAEA Board of Governors: We’ll make every effort to strengthen IAEA’s role, nuclear safety

17:51 28.09.2023
Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów in 2022 – Polish Justice Minister

Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów in 2022 – Polish Justice Minister

17:12 28.09.2023
Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

10:43 27.09.2023
Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine at first meeting in person discuss financing in 2024, Ukraine Plan

Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine at first meeting in person discuss financing in 2024, Ukraine Plan

10:42 27.09.2023
NATO defense ministers to meet on Oct 11-12; Umerov invited

NATO defense ministers to meet on Oct 11-12; Umerov invited

AD

HOT NEWS

Over 27,000 Ukrainian servicemen receive training in EU – Borrell

Thirty Shahed-131/136 drones downed over Ukraine's southern regions last night – South air defense forces

Umerov about military-industrial complex: We want to develop world-class military products, services

Zelenskyy announces creation of Defense Industries Alliance for localization of equipment production

Meeting of advisers to states leaders on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula may take place in late October – Yermak

LATEST

Part of missile production transferred abroad due to enemy attacks – Danilov

Borrell in Odesa: Ukraine has every right to defend itself against Russian aggression, regain full control of its territory

Borrell: EU defense industry has something to add, still has something to learn from Ukraine's combat experience, innovations

Over 27,000 Ukrainian servicemen receive training in EU – Borrell

Kamyshin: At this stage of war very important for Ukraine to develop local production, it'll be hard without foreign technology

Five people injured, houses and critical infrastructure facility damaged in missile attack on Zaporizhia region

Thirty Shahed-131/136 drones downed over Ukraine's southern regions last night – South air defense forces

Yermak: Localization of weapons production in Ukraine is result of Zelenskyy's visit to USA

Umerov about military-industrial complex: We want to develop world-class military products, services

Attracting foreign companies to arms production in Ukraine is country's short-term, strategic goal – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD