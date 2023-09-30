Facts

13:11 30.09.2023

Umerov about military-industrial complex: We want to develop world-class military products, services

1 min read
Umerov about military-industrial complex: We want to develop world-class military products, services

Ukraine wants to develop world-class military products and services, Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has said while speaking about the development of the domestic military-industrial complex.

"My task, as a minister, is to build a way towards victory. And today there are several directions in the defense industry. Our vision is to develop world-class military products and services. I am talking about the military-industrial complex," he said during a panel discussion within the framework of the Defense Industries Forum on Saturday.

The minister also said Ukraine wants to make high-quality military products and services that could be scaled and used to "satisfy all needs of Ukraine right now."

"And when the war is over we could export them," Umerov said.

Tags: #defense_industry #umerov

MORE ABOUT

16:27 30.09.2023
Over 27,000 Ukrainian servicemen receive training in EU – Borrell

Over 27,000 Ukrainian servicemen receive training in EU – Borrell

12:39 30.09.2023
Some 37 Ukrainian defense industry enterprises damaged as result of Russian attacks – Shmyhal

Some 37 Ukrainian defense industry enterprises damaged as result of Russian attacks – Shmyhal

11:42 30.09.2023
Defense Minister: We should improve effectiveness of procurements, provide military with everything they need

Defense Minister: We should improve effectiveness of procurements, provide military with everything they need

09:19 29.09.2023
Ukraine, France discuss further defense cooperation

Ukraine, France discuss further defense cooperation

09:32 26.09.2023
Firms from 26 countries will take part in Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv - Zelenskyy

Firms from 26 countries will take part in Defense Industries Forum in Kyiv - Zelenskyy

12:37 20.09.2023
Umerov, Austin discuss needs of Ukrainian forces, security guarantees for Ukraine at Ramstein

Umerov, Austin discuss needs of Ukrainian forces, security guarantees for Ukraine at Ramstein

11:28 20.09.2023
Umerov sums up first results of Ramstein meeting

Umerov sums up first results of Ramstein meeting

09:35 15.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss decisions expected from Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss decisions expected from Defense Ministry

13:40 07.09.2023
Umerov names priorities – ministry's subjectivity, provision of military, expansion of intl coalition

Umerov names priorities – ministry's subjectivity, provision of military, expansion of intl coalition

12:53 07.09.2023
Zelenskyy introduces new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov

Zelenskyy introduces new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov

AD

HOT NEWS

Over 27,000 Ukrainian servicemen receive training in EU – Borrell

Thirty Shahed-131/136 drones downed over Ukraine's southern regions last night – South air defense forces

Zelenskyy announces creation of Defense Industries Alliance for localization of equipment production

Meeting of advisers to states leaders on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula may take place in late October – Yermak

Zelenskyy announces important news both for Ukrainian soldiers and for whole state

LATEST

Part of missile production transferred abroad due to enemy attacks – Danilov

Borrell in Odesa: Ukraine has every right to defend itself against Russian aggression, regain full control of its territory

Borrell: EU defense industry has something to add, still has something to learn from Ukraine's combat experience, innovations

Kamyshin: At this stage of war very important for Ukraine to develop local production, it'll be hard without foreign technology

Five people injured, houses and critical infrastructure facility damaged in missile attack on Zaporizhia region

Ukraine, Poland taking steps to settle disputes – ambassador Zvarych

Thirty Shahed-131/136 drones downed over Ukraine's southern regions last night – South air defense forces

Yermak: Localization of weapons production in Ukraine is result of Zelenskyy's visit to USA

Attracting foreign companies to arms production in Ukraine is country's short-term, strategic goal – Shmyhal

Africa interested in placement of Ukrainian arms production on its territory – Foreign Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD