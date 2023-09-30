Umerov about military-industrial complex: We want to develop world-class military products, services

Ukraine wants to develop world-class military products and services, Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov has said while speaking about the development of the domestic military-industrial complex.

"My task, as a minister, is to build a way towards victory. And today there are several directions in the defense industry. Our vision is to develop world-class military products and services. I am talking about the military-industrial complex," he said during a panel discussion within the framework of the Defense Industries Forum on Saturday.

The minister also said Ukraine wants to make high-quality military products and services that could be scaled and used to "satisfy all needs of Ukraine right now."

"And when the war is over we could export them," Umerov said.