Yermak, Umerov and Sybiha arrive Paris, meetings with Rubio and Witkoff planned

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, together with Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, left for Paris on a visit, where a series of meetings of the states of the coalition of the willing are planned.

“Just landed in Paris together with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. As part of the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of countries from the coalition of the willing and able to guarantee security — including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom,” Yermak said on X Thursday.

In addition, meetings are planned with US representatives who are currently in France.

As reported, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will also visit Paris on April 16-18 to discuss with their European colleagues ways to end the full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

They will discuss ways to advance common interests with their European partners. According to Politico, Witkoff is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, and Rubio is scheduled to meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.