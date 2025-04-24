Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian attack and instructed Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests to strengthen air defense.

“It has been 44 days since Ukraine agreed to a full ceasefire and a halt to strikes. This was a proposal from the United States. And it has been 44 days of Russia continuing to kill our people and evading tough pressure and accountability for its actions. It is extremely important that everyone around the world sees and understands what is really happening. Nearly 70 missiles, including ballistic ones. And about 150 attack drones,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The President stressed that as a result of the Russian shelling there is a lot of destruction, more than 80 people are known to have been wounded in Ukraine and nine killed in Kyiv.

“There was a report from the military command. I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to immediately contact our partners regarding our requests to strengthen air defenses,” the president reported.