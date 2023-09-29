Facts

19:46 29.09.2023

Zelenskyy announces important news both for Ukrainian soldiers and for whole state

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces important news both for Ukrainian soldiers and for whole state

The past week has significantly strengthened Ukraine, and on Saturday we can expect important news, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday, September 29.

"This week has significantly strengthened our state and our people. There will also be important news for Ukraine tomorrow - for our soldiers, for our entire state," the president said.

He noted that work continues on strengthening the internal strength of the state and cooperation with international partners.

"So that the world can hear us, understand and support us. I thank everyone who helps! Glory to everyone and everyone who fights and works for the sake of Ukraine and its people!" the President added.

Tags: #army #news #zelenskyy

