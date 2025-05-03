Zelenskyy: In every security guarantee scenario, the top priority is a strong Ukrainian army

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that regardless of the specific model of international security guarantees for Ukraine, the cornerstone is a powerful, capable Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We've held meetings and discussions about a military contingent or a coalition – there are two different approaches. But in both cases, the key factor is a large Ukrainian army. Everyone understands this. A strong army is one that can defend itself. For us, that is truly the number one guarantee of security. And we're saying that openly," Zelenskyy told reporters.

He added that the two potential models involve either a significant international military presence or a smaller force that still signals allied commitment – particularly under something akin to NATO's Article 5.

"Either a substantial contingent, or a smaller one that shows presence – both with the possibility of invoking Article 5 [NATO's collective defense clause] or a similar arrangement. These are different formats," he explained.

According to Zelenskyy, if there is no American "backstop" (security guarantee), then a very large foreign military contingent will be needed – an expensive and complex route for all involved.

"There's also a model similar to Article 5, like Israel has – for example, an air force capable of defending the country. That's effectively America's backstop. When aggression comes from Russia or there are missile attacks, the United States joins in defense efforts, alongside other coalition members, much like what happened when Iran launched 800 missiles at Israel. Fighter jets scrambled, and so on," he said.

Zelenskyy also clarified that the issue of patroling is not up for debate. "No one's questioning whether air patrols are needed – everyone agrees they are, in any format. Constant patrols must be maintained, in specific numbers, 24/7. This has already been accepted in principle. It hasn't been formalized or signed yet, but it's being documented. So – strong army and patrols," he said.

Patrols, he explained, are tied to monitoring: "The form of monitoring will determine the type of patrols. This already works in the Baltic states – they know how it functions. For our partners, anything that's already operational elsewhere is easier to understand in terms of cost and logistics."

Zelenskyy acknowledged that most partner countries are reluctant to risk deploying troops to Ukraine due to the danger of direct military involvement, but there are some exceptions. "Not everyone, but most are cautious. There are a few 'hotheads' among our partners who are ready – we very much support their readiness," he said.

"There have been meetings regarding the coalition. We'll continue meeting in this direction. Everyone wants a ceasefire, and after that – to pursue active diplomatic steps. But if there's no ceasefire, what is there to talk about?" he added.

Zelenskyy also mentioned that former U.S. President Donald Trump had told him in their conversations that the agreement itself represents a form of security guarantee from the United States – "not a complete one, but a partial one."

"Our troops will carry out relevant actions with the Coalition of the Willing. This will be effective if there is a U.S. backstop. The Americans clearly understand that our entire coalition – whether it involves a large or small presence – requires some form of arrangement between Ukraine and our partners, especially the United States, like along the lines of Article 5. For example, even if the contingent is not large, there must be monitoring of airspace, waters, and land. If the presence is limited, then a U.S. backstop is needed – something similar to what they have with Israel," Zelenskyy concluded.