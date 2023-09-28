Facts

12:39 28.09.2023

Kuleba: With approaching elections in USA, we to hear more and more statements from there that 'irritate' us

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that as the election race in the United States approaches, the number of "irritating" statements for Ukrainians that will come from there will increase.

"Certainly, both in the Republican and Democratic parties there are voices that say that the United States needs to get out of this story [about supporting Ukraine]. But they are in an absolute minority. However, it is clear that the further the election campaign unfolds, the more we will hear statements that will irritate us. Because these are elections and those who go against the current government should criticize the current government. This is the law," Kuleba said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he said the Republicans are not homogeneous, dividing them conditionally into "Reaganists" and "Trumpists."

"There are two, relatively speaking, basic 'mainstream wings.' One wing is the so-called 'Reaganists,' and the second is the so-called 'Trumpists.' And we understand that the 'Reagan' wing is just such unconditional pro-Ukrainian 'hawks.' 'Trumpists' are more in the context of the next elections. But they, their mainstream part, do not question the need to support Ukraine. They simply associate its extension with even greater transparency, with even greater efficiency in the use of resources provided by the United States," the minister said.

Speaking about the latest statements by Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, one of Donald Trump's competitors for the presidential election from the Republican Party, regarding the decrease in support for Ukraine, Kuleba said "the closer we get to the elections, the more irritable statements we will hear."

"Since these are elections. But the main thing is that decisions in the interests of the security of Ukraine and the world continue to be made," the minister said.

According to Kuleba, during his communication with the current authorities in Congress, he did not feel that the election campaigns in the United States had already started.

"The president started the morning with a meeting with Spokesperson of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy. The conversation was very constructive and meaningful. Then there was a meeting with senators. Everything was also positive. And the meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden was not just constructive, but result-oriented and strategic vision. That is, it is clear that when the United States says that it will be close to Ukraine as long as necessary, this is exactly what they mean," the head of the department said.

According to the minister, Ukraine understands that when "opponents of the Biden administration attack the administration on the Ukraine issue, their key topic will be the alleged ineffective use of American funds and corruption in Ukraine."

"We are doing a lot on both the first and second tracks. During these one and a half years, there were no complaints from American auditors regarding the use of funds. Regarding corruption, everyone sees the steps taken by the president, parliament, and government. But the fact that the Biden administration is preparing to repel these attacks – yes, this can be recognized. But let me emphasize that we now have a very strong position here, and I am convinced that it will remain so," Kuleba said.

