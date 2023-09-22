Czech Republic considering possibility of training Ukrainian pilots on Gripen fighters

The Czech Ministry of Defense has presented for interdepartmental discussion a draft of a new mandate for training Ukrainian military personnel in the country, Defense Minister Jana Černochová said.

"The Czech Republic is negotiating with Sweden about training Ukrainian pilots on Gripen fighters on the territory of the Czech Republic," Černochová said, according to Radio Prague International.

It is noted that in the spring and early summer, about 2,000 Ukrainian military personnel trained at the Libava training ground in Olomouc. According to a previously adopted government decision, the goal was set to train about 4,000 Ukrainian military personnel in the Czech Republic by the end of 2023.

Černochová said the Czech Republic will continue to provide support to Ukraine, including in the form of arms supplies. Although stocks in the Czech Republic are decreasing, it is possible in the future to continue the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, including due to the supply of new Western equipment to the Czech Army.

"Our equipment [transferred to the Ukrainian army] was not even from mobilization reserves. It was equipment that we would never use again, and no significant number of military personnel were even trained to work with it," the minister said, clarifying that there are no spare parts or ammunition for this equipment.

According to her, compensation for military assistance to Ukraine is generally higher than the Czech Republic spent on its supplies. The minister did not name specific amounts, but said "the Czech Republic is in the black."