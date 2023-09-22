Facts

20:11 22.09.2023

Czech Republic considering possibility of training Ukrainian pilots on Gripen fighters

2 min read
Czech Republic considering possibility of training Ukrainian pilots on Gripen fighters

The Czech Ministry of Defense has presented for interdepartmental discussion a draft of a new mandate for training Ukrainian military personnel in the country, Defense Minister Jana Černochová said.

"The Czech Republic is negotiating with Sweden about training Ukrainian pilots on Gripen fighters on the territory of the Czech Republic," Černochová said, according to Radio Prague International.

It is noted that in the spring and early summer, about 2,000 Ukrainian military personnel trained at the Libava training ground in Olomouc. According to a previously adopted government decision, the goal was set to train about 4,000 Ukrainian military personnel in the Czech Republic by the end of 2023.

Černochová said the Czech Republic will continue to provide support to Ukraine, including in the form of arms supplies. Although stocks in the Czech Republic are decreasing, it is possible in the future to continue the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, including due to the supply of new Western equipment to the Czech Army.

"Our equipment [transferred to the Ukrainian army] was not even from mobilization reserves. It was equipment that we would never use again, and no significant number of military personnel were even trained to work with it," the minister said, clarifying that there are no spare parts or ammunition for this equipment.

According to her, compensation for military assistance to Ukraine is generally higher than the Czech Republic spent on its supplies. The minister did not name specific amounts, but said "the Czech Republic is in the black."

Tags: #training #czech_republic #pilots

MORE ABOUT

12:22 09.09.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains over 150,000 people in first aid skills since Feb 24, 2022

Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains over 150,000 people in first aid skills since Feb 24, 2022

16:24 30.08.2023
Romania to host F-16 EU training center

Romania to host F-16 EU training center

20:52 21.08.2023
Greece to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

Greece to take part in training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets

10:18 21.08.2023
Ukrainian pilots start training on F16 in UK, Sweden – AFU commander

Ukrainian pilots start training on F16 in UK, Sweden – AFU commander

17:23 16.08.2023
Students study international humanitarian law at URCS summer camp

Students study international humanitarian law at URCS summer camp

12:53 07.08.2023
Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

Project of Ukrainian, Danish Red Cross Societies on supporting mental health of war victims launched

20:07 02.08.2023
Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 to begin this month

21:09 25.07.2023
Cabinet expands list of sports for Olympic Training and Sports Center Koncha-Zaspa

Cabinet expands list of sports for Olympic Training and Sports Center Koncha-Zaspa

19:13 24.07.2023
Belarusian soldiers undergo training with Wagner members - TV channel

Belarusian soldiers undergo training with Wagner members - TV channel

11:35 07.07.2023
Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with simulator for training pilots on F-16

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with simulator for training pilots on F-16

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine doesn't yet officially discuss with European Commission whether timing of Ukraine's accession to EU depends on end of war

In Kremenchuk, as result of Russian missile strike, one killed, 15 more injured

AFU confirm strike on HQ of Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

LATEST

Ukraine doesn't yet officially discuss with European Commission whether timing of Ukraine's accession to EU depends on end of war

CANADA TO PROVIDE UKRAINE $650 MLN OVER 3 YEARS – TRUDEAU

Despite 'agrarian question,' Poland has full support for Ukraine's European, Euro-Atlantic aspirations

Milley introduces Zaluzhny to new Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Nationwide campaign for psychological support for children in shelters launched in Ukraine

URCS equipping houses with autonomous heating in Okhtyrka

Zelenskyy-Trudeau meeting starts in Ottawa

URCS equipping houses with autonomous heating in Okhtyrka

In Kremenchuk, as result of Russian missile strike, one killed, 15 more injured

AFU confirm strike on HQ of Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

AD
AD
AD
AD