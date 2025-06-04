Interfax-Ukraine
21:16 04.06.2025

Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

Pressure on Russia should be increased in connection with its rejection of the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said.

"Russia repeated the ultimatums from Istanbul 2022. It also rejected the proposal for an unconditional ceasefire. No serious talks; only procrastination and games. It's time to increase pressure on Moscow. We have the tools," Lipavský said on the X social network on Wednesday.

As reported, the second round of talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia, coordinated by Turkey, took place in Istanbul on June 2. The main topic for discussion was to be a ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners of war and preparation for a meeting at the level of leaders.

Tags: #sanctions #czech_republic #rf

