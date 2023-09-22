Facts

17:09 22.09.2023

AFU confirm strike on HQ of Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

1 min read
AFU confirm strike on HQ of Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

The Directorate of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"On September 22, at around 12:00, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a successful strike on the headquarters of the command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol," the AFU said on Facebook.

As reported, on Friday afternoon the occupation authorities of Sevastopol reported a missile attack on the headquarters building. Commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk, commenting on the explosions in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, thanked the pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.

"We promised that 'to be continued...' Therefore, while the invaders are coming to their senses in Melitopol, and in Sevastopol air raid signals are still being heard, I will once again thank the Air Force pilots! 'All the missiles are shot down!' I hope that next time Russian air defense will not let us down again. Sevastopol is the city of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together – to victory!" Oleschuk said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

