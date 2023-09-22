Facts

09:54 22.09.2023

Marowiecki didn’t declare termination of military assistance to Ukraine – Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has said that the words of Prime Minister Mateusz Marowiecki that Warsaw "no longer transfers weapons to Ukraine" were taken out of context, TVN24 reported on Thursday.

"In my opinion, the Prime Minister simply said this: we are not going to transfer new weapons to Ukraine, which we are currently buying as part of the modernization of the Polish army," the Polish president explained.

According to Duda, "We both had the same position. We cannot transfer to someone else our new weapons, which we are now buying for billions of dollars for the Polish army to strengthen it, to strengthen the security of Poland. To anyone."

Duda clarified that those contracts on Polish weapons that Poland has signed with Ukraine will be fulfilled.

