Facts

20:28 20.09.2023

Kyivstar head expects complete exit of parent VEON from Russia by mid-Oct

2 min read
Kyivstar head expects complete exit of parent VEON from Russia by mid-Oct

The President of the largest Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar, Oleksandr Komarov, confirmed the plans of the parent company VEON to completely exit the Russian market no later than mid-October 2023.

"Despite the fact that business in the Russian market brought almost half of the VEON group of companies' annual income, shareholders and management made the right decision, and we at Kyivstar categorically support it," he was quoted as saying in the company's press release on Wednesday.

According to Komarov, exit from the Russian market will have a positive impact on the parent company.

The head of Kyivstar recalled that VEON began preparations for leaving Russia back in November 2022. However, the group of companies headquartered in the Netherlands took a long time to comply with numerous legal procedures and regulatory requirements of the EU, USA and UK, since VEON is listed on the Nasdaq (the USA) and Euronext (EU) stock exchanges and has shareholders in the USA, EU and Great Britain, Komarov pointed out.

He also emphasized that despite the fact that VEON owns 100% of the shares of Kyivstar, the Ukrainian telecom operator is completely autonomous in its activities: almost all key decisions in the company are made by the board of directors, guided by the legislation of Ukraine.

The head of the company added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Kyivstar has already invested UAH 8.2 billion in the development of the country's telecom market, paid UAH 15.2 billion in taxes to the state, and also provided support to government agencies, military, security and law enforcement agencies in the amount of more than UAH 1.4 billion, and subscribers receive bonuses and services without additional payment in the amount of UAH 577 million.

Komarov recalled that VEON is expanding its investment plans in Ukraine and has allocated $600 million to restore the country's telecom infrastructure and develop modern telecommunications technologies within three years.

Tags: #russia #kyivstar #veon #position

MORE ABOUT

20:41 19.09.2023
USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

20:36 19.09.2023
Milley: Accountability for use of weapons, ammunition by Ukrainians is loss of Russians on battlefield

Milley: Accountability for use of weapons, ammunition by Ukrainians is loss of Russians on battlefield

20:46 14.09.2023
Ukrainian aviation launches 10 attacks on places of concentration of occupiers

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 attacks on places of concentration of occupiers

20:33 14.09.2023
Ukrainian forces attack two patrol ships of Russian fleet in south-western part of Black Sea

Ukrainian forces attack two patrol ships of Russian fleet in south-western part of Black Sea

20:11 13.09.2023
Number of claims of Russian citizens for voluntary surrender exceeds 25,000 - I Want to Live project

Number of claims of Russian citizens for voluntary surrender exceeds 25,000 - I Want to Live project

19:21 13.09.2023
Russian T-90 Proryv tank destroyed by National guardsmen in Kherson direction

Russian T-90 Proryv tank destroyed by National guardsmen in Kherson direction

19:11 12.09.2023
Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

19:29 11.09.2023
Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

Kuleba about sanction concessions to Russia in exchange for grain deal: Issue of 'nullifying' sanctions cannot be on agenda in principle

20:40 08.09.2023
Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

Occupiers can pull up reserves from Crimea to Zaporizhia, Kherson directions

20:32 08.09.2023
Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

UNGA should have right to overcome veto of Security Council member – Zelenskyy

UNSC, UNGA should become epicentre of work on Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

UN Security Council should consider issue of applying preventive sanctions in case of aggression threat – Zelenskyy

All world regions should be represented in UNSC – Zelenskyy

Ukraine inflicts strike on command post of Russia's Black Sea Navy near Sevastopol

LATEST

Armenian parliamentary opposition initiating process of Pashinyan's impeachment

Saakashvili urges Georgian administration to transfer power to opposition peacefully

Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Albanian PM in New York

Ukraine, Albania sign joint declaration on Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration

UNGA should have right to overcome veto of Security Council member – Zelenskyy

UNSC, UNGA should become epicentre of work on Ukrainian Peace Formula – Zelenskyy

UN Security Council should consider issue of applying preventive sanctions in case of aggression threat – Zelenskyy

Biden plans to announce another major military aid to Kyiv on Thursday – media

All world regions should be represented in UNSC – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD