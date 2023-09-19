Facts

20:42 19.09.2023

Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products


Zelenskyy in New York discusses with President of Kenya construction of grain hubs, provision of region with Ukrainian agricultural products

On the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto.

According to Zelenskyy’s press service, the Head of State thanked Kenya for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Thank you for supporting our people and our country. I would like to invite you and your team to visit Ukraine at your convenience. We have many topics to discuss. Support in such a difficult time of war is important to us. We need to be strong and hear your voices of support," the President said.

The leaders discussed preparations for the next meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the level of advisors.

The parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of state leaders.

Specific steps were discussed to establish grain hubs in Kenya. The Presidents emphasized the importance of stable supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to the region.

Zelenskyy informed the President of Kenya about the functioning of an alternative route for the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, as well as the work on creating other export routes.

The Heads of State discussed security cooperation between Ukraine and Kenya.

