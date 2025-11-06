2025 harvest to be 6% higher than last year's thanks to grain crops – minister

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture predicts a 6% increase in the 2025 harvest compared to last year due to an increase in grain crops, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev said.

"In general, this year’s harvest is expected to be slightly larger — about 6% higher than last year’s harvest. This growth will primarily be due to grain crops, with approximately 59 million tonnes expected compared to 56 million tonnes last year," he told Forbes Ukraine in an interview.

The oilseed crop harvest will remain at last year’s level. We expect to harvest about 79 million tonnes of grain and oilseed crops combined.

The minister noted that farmers sowed 4.8 million tonnes of winter crops this year (74% of the forecast) and harvested 37.6 million tonnes of grain (73% of all sown areas).

He emphasized that the harvest in Ukraine will be later in 2025. This will be reflected in skewed GDP growth in the second half of the year because weather conditions will cause part of the money that came in the first half of the year to go to the second half.