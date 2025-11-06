Ukraine and Kenya to cooperate to stop fraudulent methods of Russian recruitment of foreigners for war – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with President of Kenya William Ruto.

“I informed him about Russia’s attacks on people and infrastructure, and I am grateful for his warm words of support. We touched upon the issue of Russia’s recruitment of foreign citizens into its criminal war. We are aware of all the fraudulent methods being used and will work more closely to put an end to them,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations and joint projects, which will be worked on by teams.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Ruto discussed the issue of Ukrainian children.

“This month, at the United Nations, Ukraine will submit a resolution condemning Russia’s illegal abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children. I am grateful that we can count on Kenya’s support,” Zelenskyy added.