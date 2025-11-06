Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:46 06.11.2025

Ukraine and Kenya to cooperate to stop fraudulent methods of Russian recruitment of foreigners for war – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine and Kenya to cooperate to stop fraudulent methods of Russian recruitment of foreigners for war – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with President of Kenya William Ruto.

“I informed him about Russia’s attacks on people and infrastructure, and I am grateful for his warm words of support. We touched upon the issue of Russia’s recruitment of foreign citizens into its criminal war. We are aware of all the fraudulent methods being used and will work more closely to put an end to them,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations and joint projects, which will be worked on by teams.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Ruto discussed the issue of Ukrainian children.

“This month, at the United Nations, Ukraine will submit a resolution condemning Russia’s illegal abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children. I am grateful that we can count on Kenya’s support,” Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #kenya #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

14:28 06.11.2025
Ukraine to gain access to the European Union Defense Fund (EDF) – European Council

Ukraine to gain access to the European Union Defense Fund (EDF) – European Council

14:22 03.11.2025
Medical institutions of Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign cooperation agreements – Ministry of Health

Medical institutions of Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign cooperation agreements – Ministry of Health

17:33 30.10.2025
Romania reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine at reception in Kyiv on Romanian Army Day

Romania reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine at reception in Kyiv on Romanian Army Day

11:01 28.10.2025
Ukraine, UK agree on joint production of interceptor drones – Umerov

Ukraine, UK agree on joint production of interceptor drones – Umerov

16:10 25.10.2025
German Economy Minister notes huge potential in cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry

German Economy Minister notes huge potential in cooperation with Ukraine in defense industry

15:35 25.10.2025
Germany's contribution to Energy Support Fund is EUR 450 mln – Reiche

Germany's contribution to Energy Support Fund is EUR 450 mln – Reiche

21:24 24.10.2025
Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

Rutte welcomes Trump's proposal for Ukraine, Russia to cease fire at positions they are currently in

14:10 24.10.2025
Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

Germany contributes EUR 60 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Svyrydenko

20:21 20.10.2025
Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

Trump: Russia-Ukraine 'deal' hindered by leaders' hatred

20:14 20.10.2025
Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

Trump doubts Ukraine's victory

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to scale entire tech base to evacuate wounded soldiers

Zelenskyy announces important agreement for military capabilities in Nov

Kachka expects to agree on positions with partners on reparations loan by Dec 19

Kachka: EU to approve decision on readiness for talks with Ukraine, despite Hungary's objection

Zelenskyy: 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia synchronized by Ukraine

LATEST

MFA providing consular support to Kuznetsov, Ukrainian citizen detained in Italy, demanding his return to Ukraine

Sweden, Ukraine sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense innovations

Shmyhal meets with Saab, Swedish Gripen jet manufacturer

Kyiv region to receive over UAH 730 mln to complete 30 reconstruction projects

Zelenskyy: We to increase funding for AFU corps in hottest battles

Ukraine to scale entire tech base to evacuate wounded soldiers

Zelenskyy announces important agreement for military capabilities in Nov

Six people injured in attack on Dnipro, three hospitalized – authorities

PGO appealing acquittal verdict of Russian serviceman

Kachka expects to agree on positions with partners on reparations loan by Dec 19

AD
AD